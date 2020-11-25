Ad
Givat Hamatos of 'huge concern', EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU red-flags Israel's Givat Hamatos settlement

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

New Israeli settlements around Jerusalem could do more harm to Middle East peace than Israel's recent deals with Arab states did good, EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell has indicated.

"The Givat Hamatos tender, the first new settlement in occupied-East Jerusalem in 20 years, is of huge concern", Borrell told MEPs in the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday (24 November), referring to one Israeli project.

He singled out Givat Hamatos because, if built, it would almos...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

