Hungary and Poland block EU budget and corona package

Hungary and Poland on Monday (16 November) blocked the adoption of the €1.8 trillion new long-term EU budget and the coronavirus recovery package, in their dispute over linking EU funds to the respect of rule of law.

At an EU ambassadors' meeting, the two countries blocked a key step in the process, the adoption of the EU's so-called "own resources" legislation, which sets out the revenue the bloc itself can raise.

The EU commission said the adoption of the own resources decision...