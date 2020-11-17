Ad
euobserver
European Council president Charles Michel (left) and Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban at the crucial July budget negotiations (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Hungary and Poland block EU budget and corona package

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary and Poland on Monday (16 November) blocked the adoption of the €1.8 trillion new long-term EU budget and the coronavirus recovery package, in their dispute over linking EU funds to the respect of rule of law.

At an EU ambassadors' meeting, the two countries blocked a key step in the process, the adoption of the EU's so-called "own resources" legislation, which sets out the revenue the bloc itself can raise.

The EU commission said the adoption of the own resources decision...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU leaders agree corona recovery after epic summit
German presidency tries to end EU's rule-of-law battle
EU countries stuck on rule of law-budget link
Deal reached on linking EU funds to rule of law
European Council president Charles Michel (left) and Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban at the crucial July budget negotiations (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections