Timmermans 'disappointed' with ongoing CAP reform

The leading figure of the European Green Deal, European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans, is "disappointed" about how member states and MEPs are managing the reform and greening of the bloc's flagship farming policy.
"I have to honestly admit that I was very disappointed. Disappointed that the European Council and the European Parliament are sticking to an agricultural policy that is not sustainable [and] that cannot continue like this," Timmermans told German broadcaster Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
