Under the Paris climate agreement, China said that its emissions would peak by 2030 - but until now it had never committed to a long-term goal (Photo: Jonathan)

Analysis

China's carbon pledge at UN sends 'clear message' to US

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

China's recent pledge to reach peak emissions before 2030 and become carbon-neutral by 2060 has been welcomed worldwide - if achieved, it could curb global warming by 0.2-0.3 celsius this century.

While the decision is seen as a significant shift in Beijing's climate ambitions as well as a step forward in the fight against climate change, experts warned that these targets must be backed with a detailed action plan - especially considering China's ongoing coal expansion.

The Chines...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

