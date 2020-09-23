Covid-19: How is Eastern Europe bracing for a second wave?

The start of the new school year, the lifting of some indoor restrictions, returning holidaymakers plus cooler weather are raising concerns that a second wave of Covid-19 infections is on the way.
Countries in eastern and central Europe are reacting differently to the spike in infections, as the region moves into winter.
Some countries have reimposed restrictions, and even closed borders to foreigners - others are reluctant to do so just yet.
Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.
