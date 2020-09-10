Ad
euobserver
Moria in February this year. (Photo: Spyros V. Oikonomou)

Interview

Refugee who witnessed Moria fire describes 'hell'

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

"Yesterday, it was hell. It was hell," said a 21-year old Iraqi refugee who witnessed the EU's hotspot of Moria in Lesbos, Greece burn to the ground on Tuesday night (8 September).

Speaking to EUobserver by phone on Wednesday, Yousif Al Shewaili also said a fight had broken out, given wider fears of Covid-19 contagion.

"There was a fight and the police came with teargas and they shot some teargas and small fires started everywhere around the camp," he said.

Authorities say t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationInterview

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Misery at Greek migrant camp, despite €2bn of EU aid
Greek migrant hotspot now EU's 'worst rights issue'
Asylum seeker stuck almost three years in Moria camp
Moria in February this year. (Photo: Spyros V. Oikonomou)

Tags

MigrationInterview

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections