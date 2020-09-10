Refugee who witnessed Moria fire describes 'hell'

"Yesterday, it was hell. It was hell," said a 21-year old Iraqi refugee who witnessed the EU's hotspot of Moria in Lesbos, Greece burn to the ground on Tuesday night (8 September).
Speaking to EUobserver by phone on Wednesday, Yousif Al Shewaili also said a fight had broken out, given wider fears of Covid-19 contagion.
"There was a fight and the police came with teargas and they shot some teargas and small fires started everywhere around the camp," he said.
Authorities say t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.