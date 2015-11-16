Circular economy leak: New rules on recyclable TV screens

The European Commission is considering to require manufacturers of flat-screen computer monitors and televisions that their products can be easier to re-use and recycle, as part of its circular economy strategy.
The commission is due to present its paper on the circular economy next month, but a draft version was leaked and seen by this website.
“The objective of a circular economy is to preserve and maintain the value of products, materials and resources in the economy for as lon...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here