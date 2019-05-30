Ad
euobserver
Esther Herranz Garcia had been an MEP since 2002, for the European People's Party. She failed to be re-elected and thus will not be able to continue her work reforming the common agricultural policy (Photo: European Parliament)

Wanted: new rapporteurs for 'orphaned' EU bills

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

More than a dozen unfinished bills have been left 'orphaned' after the MEPs been responsible for them were not re-elected, an analysis by EUobserver revealed.

Esther Herranz Garcia (Spain, centre-right) is one of those MEPs who is not coming back.

She had been handling a key legislative proposal that will reform the EU's common agricultural policy (CAP).

As rapporteur, Herranz Garcia had written the draft text of how parliament would want to amend the European Commission'...

EU Political

