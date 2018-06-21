Ad
Dimitris Avramopoulos: 'I am against Guantanamo Bay for migrants, this is something that is against our European values, so it is out of the question' (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service/ Photo: Mauro Bottaro)

Commission defends Africa migrant plan ahead of summit

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is against creating a "Guantanamo Bay in Europe" for migrants, its migration commissioner insisted Thursday (21 June) - while pushing vague plans to set up special centres in north African countries to prevent people boarding boats to Italy.

Despite a large drop in the number of Mediterranean Sea crossings compared to last year, the issue of migration and asylum continues to dominate priorities at both the national and EU-level.

Ahead of the EU summit next...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

