Black ribbon on European Parliament flag in 2015 after attack on Charlie Hebdo (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

France marks trauma of history teacher's murder

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

French people have held rallies in outrage over the murder of a history teacher by an Islamist extremist.

Tens of thousands met on the streets of Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Lille, Strasbourg and other cities on Sunday (18 October) in protest over the killing on Friday.

They held placards and chanted in support of free speech and education.

They also paid tribute to Samuel Paty, the teacher, who was beheaded by a lone attacker on Friday for showing pupils a toxic cartoon of Mu...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

