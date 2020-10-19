France marks trauma of history teacher's murder

French people have held rallies in outrage over the murder of a history teacher by an Islamist extremist.

Tens of thousands met on the streets of Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Lille, Strasbourg and other cities on Sunday (18 October) in protest over the killing on Friday.

They held placards and chanted in support of free speech and education.

They also paid tribute to Samuel Paty, the teacher, who was beheaded by a lone attacker on Friday for showing pupils a toxic cartoon of Mu...