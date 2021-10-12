How French firms captured the French EU presidency

Coca-Cola branding, fleets of BMW cars, logos of Big Tech and fossil fuel companies ... in the past, countries taking the presidency of the EU Council have been criticised by citizens, MEPs, and the European Ombudsman for taking corporate sponsorship.

As of 1 January 2022, France will lead the Council and coordinate many important discussions on climate change, digital market, the Covid recovery, and the status of platform workers, among others.

Worrying early signs indicate tha...