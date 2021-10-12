Ad
euobserver
In 2020, the German Presidency of the EU rejected the idea of accepting corporate sponsors. France seems unwilling to follow Germany. (Photo: Florent Le Gall)

How French firms captured the French EU presidency

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Vicky Cann and Olivier Petitjean, Brussels,

Coca-Cola branding, fleets of BMW cars, logos of Big Tech and fossil fuel companies ... in the past, countries taking the presidency of the EU Council have been criticised by citizens, MEPs, and the European Ombudsman for taking corporate sponsorship.

As of 1 January 2022, France will lead the Council and coordinate many important discussions on climate change, digital market, the Covid recovery, and the status of platform workers, among others.

Worrying early signs indicate tha...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Vicky Cann is a researcher at Corporate Europe Observatory. Olivier Petitjean is a journalist working for Observatoire des Multinationales. The report on which this article is based can be read here.

Related articles

Big Oil sponsors Croatia's EU presidency
Portugal's EU presidency marks return of corporate sponsors
EU to keep corporate sponsorship of presidencies
In 2020, the German Presidency of the EU rejected the idea of accepting corporate sponsors. France seems unwilling to follow Germany. (Photo: Florent Le Gall)

Tags

Rule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Vicky Cann is a researcher at Corporate Europe Observatory. Olivier Petitjean is a journalist working for Observatoire des Multinationales. The report on which this article is based can be read here.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections