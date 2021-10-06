Gazprom cuts gas to EU via Belarus by 70 percent

Russian firm Gazprom is continuing to reduce gas supplies to Europe via Belarus, potentially aggravating tense market conditions.

Exports to the EU via Belarus went down from 112 million cubic metres (mcm) on September 26 to just 30mcm on Sunday (3 October), according to Gazprom's latest data.

That amounts to a 70 percent drop.

Deliveries directly from Russia and via Belarus to neighbouring Ukrain...