EU's Afghan diplomacy proposal runs into trouble

An EU plan to get Afghan's neighbouring countries to cooperate on fallout from the war is facing difficulties as it mulls a return to Kabul.
Resistance to the EU's "regional platform" proposal has emerged from Pakistan at a recent United Nations general assembly meeting.
Endorsed only earlier this month by the Council of the EU, representing member states, the platform seeks to "help prevent the negative spill-over effects in the region."
The EU was hoping to launch it at th...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
