Ad
euobserver
Neither the Commission nor EU leaders have reacted to the Austrian government's amorphous fight against "political Islam", French president Emmanuel Macron's controversial draft 'separatism' bill, or Social Democrat-led Denmark's U-turn on Syrian refugees

Column

Values? EU leaders must 'float like a butterfly, sting like a bee'

EU & the World
Opinion
by Shada Islam, Brussels,

Remember the Rumble in the Jungle? As attacks on the rule of law and democratic standards multiply across Europe – and Slovenia takes over the EU presidency - defenders of EU values can learn a thing or two from Muhammad Ali's knock-out performance that fateful night in Kinshasa in 1974.

True, Ali's self-confidence, persistence and stamina were on full display. But the champ defeated the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.

Related articles

EU needs good diplomats in Indo-Pacific, not people in uniforms
Muslims, Ramadan, and myths facing 'European civilisation'
Meghan Markle, royal racism and the 'European Way of Life'
'Sorry' still the hardest word, as EU steps up courtship of Africa
Neither the Commission nor EU leaders have reacted to the Austrian government's amorphous fight against "political Islam", French president Emmanuel Macron's controversial draft 'separatism' bill, or Social Democrat-led Denmark's U-turn on Syrian refugees

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections