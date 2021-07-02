Ad
Slovenia began its European Council presidency on 1 July - amid criticism against its right-wing prime minister Janez Janša, who is seen as following Hungary and Poland in undermining EU rule-of-law (Photo: Vlada Republike Slovenije)

Public spat with Brussels mars start of Slovenian presidency

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Ljubljana,

Questions over the rule of law and respect for democratic values marred the start of the Slovenian presidency of the EU Council, with a pubic rift between Brussels and Ljubljana as host prime minister Janez Janša declared that "smaller countries in the EU are treated as second class".

And in a sign of behind-the-scenes tensions, the head of the Green Deal and former EU commissioner for the rule of law, Frans Timmermans, refused to join a group photograph with the right-wing premier, ove...

