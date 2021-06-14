Yemen foreign minister to EU: to stop the war, talk to Iran

Yemen's foreign minister Ahmed Awad BinMubarak has a clear message to the European Union: to be united, and to talk to Iran, in order to achieve peace in Yemen.

"I ask the EU to use all the leverage it has to give a message to the Houthis and Iran," BinMubarak said in an interview with EUobserver.

What that message should be, is accepting the UN's proposed deal for a ceasefire, reopening the airport in Yemen's capital Sanaa, reopening the seaport of Al Hudaydah and to restart poli...