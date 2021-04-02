Bulgaria's burgeoning tech sector finds voice at election

Bulgaria's burgeoning information technology sector is becoming a voice of change – and parties are starting to take notice, as the country votes for a new parliament on Sunday (4 April).
The IT community's economic clout is empowering interest associations, forcing digital issues onto party agendas and encouraging anti-government protests.
But it is also emblematic of a yawning socio-economic gap between the capital, Sofia, and the rest of the country.
Once the Soviet Unio...
Victor Jack is associate editor with Varsity UK and has been published in Politico and SciDev.Net.
