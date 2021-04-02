Bulgaria's burgeoning tech sector finds voice at election

Bulgaria's burgeoning information technology sector is becoming a voice of change – and parties are starting to take notice, as the country votes for a new parliament on Sunday (4 April).

The IT community's economic clout is empowering interest associations, forcing digital issues onto party agendas and encouraging anti-government protests.

But it is also emblematic of a yawning socio-economic gap between the capital, Sofia, and the rest of the country.

Once the Soviet Unio...