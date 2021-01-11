Hungary 'ignoring EU court ruling on asylum'

Hungary is ignoring an EU court ruling on asylum, issued last month, according to a rights NGO - and has since pushed over 2,300 people back over its border into Serbia.
"Since the judgement came out almost 2,500 push backs took place," said András Lederer of the Budapest-based Hungarian Helsinki Committee on Friday (8 January).
The EU court judgement on 17 December said Hungary had breached EU asylum laws by, among other thing...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
