Hungary 'ignoring EU court ruling on asylum'

Hungary is ignoring an EU court ruling on asylum, issued last month, according to a rights NGO - and has since pushed over 2,300 people back over its border into Serbia.

"Since the judgement came out almost 2,500 push backs took place," said András Lederer of the Budapest-based Hungarian Helsinki Committee on Friday (8 January).

The EU court judgement on 17 December said Hungary had breached EU asylum laws by, among other thing...