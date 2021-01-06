Confusion over Gibraltar border controls in UK-Spain deal

Gibraltar is moving towards a new era after the UK and Spain on New Year's Eve reached a preliminary post-Brexit deal to avoid a hard border on the south of the Iberian peninsula.

This agreement, currently being examined by the European Commission, would allow Gibraltar - officially a "British Overseas Territory" - to join the Schengen zone that guarantees passport-free travel and freedom of movement to more than 400 million EU citizens.

As a result, Gibraltar's port and airport w...