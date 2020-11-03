Controversial EastMed pipeline not necessary, report warns

The natural gas reserves in the disputed waters of the Aegean Sea, estimated to be worth billions, have been a sticking point in the ongoing tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.
To date, only Cyprus has found gas near these waters, making it a potential major energy player in the region.
However, a new report has warned that the gas over which Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, and the EU are embroiled in a war of words could lead to an increase of greenhouse gas emissions that could unde...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
