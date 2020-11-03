Controversial EastMed pipeline not necessary, report warns

The natural gas reserves in the disputed waters of the Aegean Sea, estimated to be worth billions, have been a sticking point in the ongoing tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

To date, only Cyprus has found gas near these waters, making it a potential major energy player in the region.

However, a new report has warned that the gas over which Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, and the EU are embroiled in a war of words could lead to an increase of greenhouse gas emissions that could unde...