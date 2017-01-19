Ad
euobserver
HSBC chief says some 20 percent of activities will leave London (Photo: Gyver Chang)

IMF predicts 'pain' for UK, as banks prepare London exit

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Brexit will not be “without pain”, said the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde on Wednesday (18 January), as more reports emerged of bank relocating jobs from London.

Lagarde welcomed UK prime minister Theresa May's speech on Tuesday, telling the BBC “less uncertainty is certainly better for the UK economy and for the rest of the European Union”.

But she noted that the IMF still thinks the Briti...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

Theresa May outlines 'hard Brexit'
Brexit deal must be done by October 2018, says EU negotiator
UK economy faring better than expected, says IMF
City sounds Brexit siren, but who’s listening?
HSBC chief says some 20 percent of activities will leave London (Photo: Gyver Chang)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections