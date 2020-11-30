Lithuania bids to host EU cyber-centre

Lithuania wants a new EU cyber-security centre to hang its flag in a historic TV tower in Vilnius, on one of Europe's modern front lines.

The European Cybersecurity Industrial, Technology, and Research Competence Centre (ECCC) is to help EU capitals and institutions defend themselves and the single market against outside threats when it starts work in 2021.

Lithuania is bidding against Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, and Spain to host the small institute.

A...