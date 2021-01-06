Ad
Portuguese PM António Costa (r) welcomes European Council president Charles Michel in Lisbon (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU leaders to discuss vaccine roll-out this month

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders will discuss the vaccine roll-out before the end of January, European Council president Charles Michel said on Tuesday (5 January) after he met with Portuguese prime minister António Costa, whose country took over the EU's presidency this month.

"Before the end of January there will be a video conference of heads of state of government, so once again we can focus on the management of the Covid-19 crisis and the roll-out of vaccines," Michel said.

EU leaders regularly ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

