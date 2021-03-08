Ad
Despite their overrepresentation in healthcare services, women have been under-represented in the pandemic decision-making processes (Photo: Hospital Clínic)

Women hit 'disproportionately' hard by Covid-19, report finds

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The pandemic has proven to be a major challenge for gender-equality across Europe, with domestic violence and existing inequalities exacerbated, a new report has found.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected women's lives," according to the study published by the European Commission on Friday (5 March).

"There is already ample eviden...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

