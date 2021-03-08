Women hit 'disproportionately' hard by Covid-19, report finds

The pandemic has proven to be a major challenge for gender-equality across Europe, with domestic violence and existing inequalities exacerbated, a new report has found.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected women's lives," according to the study published by the European Commission on Friday (5 March).
"There is already ample eviden...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.