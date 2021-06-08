EU poised to begin handing out €17.5bn green transition fund

EU member states gave the final approval on Monday (7 June) to the €17.5bn Just Transition Fund, intended to support currently fossil fuel-dependent regions to green their economies.

This initiative is part of the efforts the EU is taking towards achieving climate-neutrality by 2050.

"The success of the European Green Deal rests on us mitigating the consequences for those most affected by the decarbonisation of the economy," said Portuguese planning minister Nelson de Souza, whos...