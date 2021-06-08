Ad
euobserver
The Just Transition Fund will not support investments connected to nuclear power stations or fossil fuels, including natural gas (Photo: Nikon Ranger)

EU poised to begin handing out €17.5bn green transition fund

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU member states gave the final approval on Monday (7 June) to the €17.5bn Just Transition Fund, intended to support currently fossil fuel-dependent regions to green their economies.

This initiative is part of the efforts the EU is taking towards achieving climate-neutrality by 2050.

"The success of the European Green Deal rests on us mitigating the consequences for those most affected by the decarbonisation of the economy," said Portuguese planning minister Nelson de Souza, whos...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Green Economy

