Ad
euobserver
While the aim is to exchange views with Europeans, non-EU citizens will be able to participate too (Photo: European Union)

Conference on the Future of Europe - how it will work

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The executive board of the Conference on the Future of Europe on Wednesday (25 March) took the first steps to launching the troubled and delayed event - designed as a chance to have an inclusive dialogue with EU citizens about the way ahead for the bloc.

The board agreed to launch a multilingual digital platform next month (19 April) to ensure that citizens can start contributing to the conference "without delay".

"Our job is to ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

12-month Future EU Conference is 'impossible', expert warns
'Future EU' conference: good idea, bad timing
Future of Europe: Nearly half of citizens want reforms
While the aim is to exchange views with Europeans, non-EU citizens will be able to participate too (Photo: European Union)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections