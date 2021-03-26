Conference on the Future of Europe - how it will work

The executive board of the Conference on the Future of Europe on Wednesday (25 March) took the first steps to launching the troubled and delayed event - designed as a chance to have an inclusive dialogue with EU citizens about the way ahead for the bloc.
The board agreed to launch a multilingual digital platform next month (19 April) to ensure that citizens can start contributing to the conference "without delay".
"Our job is to ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.