Ad
euobserver
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Monday (Photo: nato.int)

China and Russia encircling divided Western allies

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

China and Russia are posing an increasing threat to Western allies, as Nato tries to heal internal splits with the US and Turkey.

That was the picture painted by Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg and the US ambassador to Nato, Kay Bailey Hutchison, in Brussels on Monday (30 November).

"China is investing massively in new weapons. It is coming closer to us, from the Arctic to Africa," Stoltenberg told press ahead of a Nato foreign ministers' meeting on Tuesday.

"It ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Nato and EU silent on Turkey, despite Armenia's appeal
There is no 'Russia-Turkey alliance'
Russia showed Turkey and China how to bully EU
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Monday (Photo: nato.int)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections