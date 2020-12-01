China and Russia encircling divided Western allies

China and Russia are posing an increasing threat to Western allies, as Nato tries to heal internal splits with the US and Turkey.

That was the picture painted by Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg and the US ambassador to Nato, Kay Bailey Hutchison, in Brussels on Monday (30 November).

"China is investing massively in new weapons. It is coming closer to us, from the Arctic to Africa," Stoltenberg told press ahead of a Nato foreign ministers' meeting on Tuesday.

"It ...