Legal battle over oil giant Shell's emissions begins

A group of environmental organisations on Tuesday (1 December) began a legal battle against the energy giant Shell, arguing current policies violate human rights by knowingly undermining international climate goals.

The British-Dutch company is one of the world's largest multinationals and one of largest in the oil sector, alongside BP, ExxonMobil and Total.

The Dutch arm of Friends of the Earth, Milieudefensie, together with other six NGOs and 17,200 individuals co-claimants, bro...