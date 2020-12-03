MEPs seek parliament inquiry into Frontex

A cross-party group of MEPs are mobilising to launch a formal inquiry into the EU's border agency, Frontex.

Spearheaded by Dutch Green MEP Tineke Strik, the inquiry may also delve into the role of member states and the European Commission.

Aside from the Greens, Strik said the liberal Renew Europe and the far-left GUE political groups have already backed the idea.

But she first needs the support of at least 25 percent of the assembly's MEPs before making a request to the EU ...