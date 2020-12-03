Ad
Frontex executive director Fabrice Leggeri is now under intense scrutiny (Photo: Frontex)

MEPs seek parliament inquiry into Frontex

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A cross-party group of MEPs are mobilising to launch a formal inquiry into the EU's border agency, Frontex.

Spearheaded by Dutch Green MEP Tineke Strik, the inquiry may also delve into the role of member states and the European Commission.

Aside from the Greens, Strik said the liberal Renew Europe and the far-left GUE political groups have already backed the idea.

But she first needs the support of at least 25 percent of the assembly's MEPs before making a request to the EU ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Author Bio

