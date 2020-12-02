Socialists demand resignation of EU border-agency chief

The socialist camp in the European Parliament is demanding the resignation of Fabrice Leggeri, the head of the EU's border agency Frontex.

The demand follows reported allegations of Frontex complicity over the past year in pushbacks of migrants and asylum seekers heading across the Aegean sea from Turkey towards Greece.

It also follows a hearing at the European Parliament on Tuesday (1 December), where Leggeri denied any wrongdoing.

He explained he was hamstrung by EU legisl...