Romanian Border Guard Neustadt class vessel MAI 1103 under Frontex filmed blocking migrants from reaching Greece (Photo: Turkish Coast Guard) (Photo: Turkish Coast Gaurd)

Socialists demand resignation of EU border-agency chief

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The socialist camp in the European Parliament is demanding the resignation of Fabrice Leggeri, the head of the EU's border agency Frontex.

The demand follows reported allegations of Frontex complicity over the past year in pushbacks of migrants and asylum seekers heading across the Aegean sea from Turkey towards Greece.

It also follows a hearing at the European Parliament on Tuesday (1 December), where Leggeri denied any wrongdoing.

He explained he was hamstrung by EU legisl...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Revealed: Official Greek order to illegally pushback migrants
