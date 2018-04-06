Facebook account of data breach disappoints EU commissioner

Vera Jourova, the European Commissioner for justice and consumer affairs is not yet satisfied with Facebook's action following the data breach of 2.7 million users in the EU, she told EUobserver via a spokesman on Friday (6 April).

"I appreciate that they are trying to be more transparent," she said about the US social media giant in a written statement.

"Unfortunately some explanations fall short of my expectations. It's clear that data of Europeans have been exposed to a huge ri...