euobserver
Pro-Catalan protesters in Berlin at the weekend (Photo: Montecruz Foto)

Puigdemont awaits German extradition decision

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont could hear this week whether it is likely that he will be extradited to Spain, German media reported on Tuesday (3 April).

The DPA news agency said that the prosecutor general in Schleswig-Holstein was expected to announce this week if it would ask the state's high court if Puigdemont should be imprisoned while it decides on extradition.

Spanish agency EFE quoted the deputy prosecutor general saying the decision could be announced as soon...

EU Political

EU Political
