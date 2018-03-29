May promotes Brexit on 'first-anniversary' UK tour

British prime minister Theresa May toured all four countries within the UK on Thursday (29 March), a year to the day before it leaves the EU, vowing to "deliver a Brexit that unites" the country.
May visited a cashmere factory in Scotland, a school in the north-east of England, a farm in Northern Ireland and was to due to end her tour in a Welsh valley and then west London later in the day.
"I am determined that the Brexit we pursue is one that strengthens the bonds that unite us ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here