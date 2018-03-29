May promotes Brexit on 'first-anniversary' UK tour

British prime minister Theresa May toured all four countries within the UK on Thursday (29 March), a year to the day before it leaves the EU, vowing to "deliver a Brexit that unites" the country.

May visited a cashmere factory in Scotland, a school in the north-east of England, a farm in Northern Ireland and was to due to end her tour in a Welsh valley and then west London later in the day.

"I am determined that the Brexit we pursue is one that strengthens the bonds that unite us ...