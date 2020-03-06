Ad
euobserver
The coronavirus led to the cancellation - along with hundreds of other events - of the European Parliament's planned Roma Week later in March

Policy input goes online after coronavirus hits Roma Week

EU Political
Health & Society
by Gwendolyn Albert, Prague,

The European Commission is preparing a new post-2020 EU policy on Roma inclusion as part of a major policy framework, "A Strong Social Europe for Transition".

This new EU Roma inclusion policy is scheduled to take effect in the final quarter of 2020.

Civil society can participate in designing the EU Framework through a publ...

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Gwendolyn Albert lives and works in Prague. She contributes to research about human rights and the Romani minority in Europe together with academics, activists and officials of intergovernmental organisations.

Related articles

How a Romani woman got a hug from an ultra-right voter
MEPs attack Facebook over anti-gypsy hate groups
EU Commission skirts Italy sanctions on Roma evictions
The coronavirus led to the cancellation - along with hundreds of other events - of the European Parliament's planned Roma Week later in March

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Gwendolyn Albert lives and works in Prague. She contributes to research about human rights and the Romani minority in Europe together with academics, activists and officials of intergovernmental organisations.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections