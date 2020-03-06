Policy input goes online after coronavirus hits Roma Week

The European Commission is preparing a new post-2020 EU policy on Roma inclusion as part of a major policy framework, "A Strong Social Europe for Transition".
This new EU Roma inclusion policy is scheduled to take effect in the final quarter of 2020.
Civil society can participate in designing the EU Framework through a publ...
Gwendolyn Albert lives and works in Prague. She contributes to research about human rights and the Romani minority in Europe together with academics, activists and officials of intergovernmental organisations.
