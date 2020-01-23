Ad
euobserver
5G is expected to become the connectivity infrastructure that will pave the way for new product and services, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) or industrial robotics (Photo: Christoph Scholz)

EU to unveil 5G 'toolbox' to tackle security threats

Digital
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

While 3G made mobile internet possible and 4G allowed mobile broadband, 5G is expected to become the connectivity infrastructure that will pave the way for new product and services, such as self-driving cars or industrial robotics.

"Europe is not behind in 5G. We have not lost the race," the director for the Future Networks Directorate of the European Commission, Pearse O'Donohue, told MEPs from the European Parliament's security committee on Wednesday (22 January).

"Two-out-of-th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Some EU states face delays in 5G preparation
Wifi or 5G to connect EU cars? MEPs weigh in
Enough with EU's empty words on 5G
5G is expected to become the connectivity infrastructure that will pave the way for new product and services, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) or industrial robotics (Photo: Christoph Scholz)

Tags

Digital

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections