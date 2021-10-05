Norway: Oil war puts end to Støre's dream of safe rule

Labor leader Jonas Gahr Støre will have to form a minority government with Senterpartiet (Center Party) in Norway, after SV (the Socialist Left) left negotiations.

An election in mid-September gave Støre's Arbeiderpartiet (Socialdemocrats), Senterpartiet, and SV a majority.

But the coalition that ruled Norway for eight years when Jens Stoltenberg was prime minister, could not agree on a platform.

SV left the room because th...