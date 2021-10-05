Ad
Labor leader Jonas Gahr Støre will have to form a minority government (Photo: Arbeiderpartiet)

Norway: Oil war puts end to Støre's dream of safe rule

by Alf Ole Ask, Brussels,

Labor leader Jonas Gahr Støre will have to form a minority government with Senterpartiet (Center Party) in Norway, after SV (the Socialist Left) left negotiations.

An election in mid-September gave Støre's Arbeiderpartiet (Socialdemocrats), Senterpartiet, and SV a majority.

But the coalition that ruled Norway for eight years when Jens Stoltenberg was prime minister, could not agree on a platform.

SV left the room because th...

Author Bio

Alf Ole Ask is EU correspondent for Energi og Klima, and a former Brussels and New York correspondent for Dagens Næringsliv and Aftenposten.

