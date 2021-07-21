Sweden's gang and gun violence sets politicians bickering

There is an atmosphere is of shock and outrage in Sweden as the country tries to fathom news that two young children have been accidentally shot by unknown criminals - in an unassuming, middle-class suburb just outside Stockholm.

The sun was shining at around 8pm on Saturday (17 July) as inhabitants of Flemingsberg heard screams of "help!" and "police!" coming from a nearby bridge.

A group of men seemingly involved in a tense stand-off had drawn their weapons. Two of the local c...