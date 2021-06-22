Poland and Hungary sanctions procedure back after pandemic

EU affairs ministers will quiz their Hungarian and Polish counterparts on Tuesday (22 June) under the Article 7 sanctions procedure for the first time since the pandemic started.
The Article 7 sanctions procedure - aimed to establish whether there is a "clear risk of a serous breach" to EU values by a member state - was launched against Warsaw in 2017 by the EU Commission, and triggered by the European Parliament in 2018 against Budapest.
EU affairs ministers from countries voca...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.