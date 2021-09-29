Germany leads objections to Balkan/Eastern visa-free travel

Unlawful residency and unfounded asylum claims from some western Balkan states, plus Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine, is triggering discussions on suspending visa-free travel to the EU.

An internal EU document on the subject, dated 27 September and seen by EUobserver, comes a day ahead of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's Western Balkan tour, itself ahead of a Balkan and a separate Ukraine summit later this month.

Frustration appears to be mounting among France, Ge...