Moldovan nationals applying for asylum in Germany spiked by 429 percent between June-August 2019 and June-August 2021 (Photo: BBM Explorer)

Germany leads objections to Balkan/Eastern visa-free travel

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Unlawful residency and unfounded asylum claims from some western Balkan states, plus Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine, is triggering discussions on suspending visa-free travel to the EU.

An internal EU document on the subject, dated 27 September and seen by EUobserver, comes a day ahead of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's Western Balkan tour, itself ahead of a Balkan and a separate Ukraine summit later this month.

Frustration appears to be mounting among France, Ge...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

