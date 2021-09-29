Why EU needs 'product of origin' protection for handcrafts

Every time I happen to talk about the fascinating story of Murano glass and Burano lace, I feel a profound and intense sense of pride.

The secrets of Murano were jealously guarded on the island by Venetian glassmakers for centuries. Burano lacemaking is closely linked to fishing, as it originates in the manufacturing and repair of fishing nets, and Murano glass chandeliers no longer need introducing.

Murano glass and Burano lace are deeply rooted in the tradition of my city. <...