euobserver
Halle district where Wednesday's attack took place (Photo: Felix Abraham)

European Jews call for 'united front' after German attack

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Jewish leaders have raised alarm on the climate of hate in Europe after an antisemitic attack in Germany killed two people on Wednesday (9 October).

"Unfortunately the time has come when all Jewish places of worship and Jewish communal sites [in Germany] need to have enhanced round-the-clock security provided by state security services," Ronald Lauder, the president of the World Jewish Congress in Geneva, said.

"We also need immediately to launch a unified front against neo-Nazi ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU sees upswing in antisemitic attacks, report says
