Ad
euobserver
Hollande said France and Germany have a special 'responsibility' on EU foreign policy (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Merkel and Hollande pledge help for central Africa

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman and Meabh McMahon, Brussels,

France and Germany have made a show of EU solidarity on Africa, as European soldiers prepare to leave for Bangui.

President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke side by side to press in Brussels on Wednesday (2 April), after Hollande invited her to a mini-summit on the Central African Republic (CAR).

He said there is a “special friendship” between the two founding EU countries, adding: “We co-operate more than others on common foreign policy and common secur...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Why the EU should invest in the Central African Republic
EU multinationals scamming Africa out of billions, Tanzanian MP says
EU countries provisionally agree African mission
Hollande said France and Germany have a special 'responsibility' on EU foreign policy (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections