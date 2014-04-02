Merkel and Hollande pledge help for central Africa

France and Germany have made a show of EU solidarity on Africa, as European soldiers prepare to leave for Bangui.

President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke side by side to press in Brussels on Wednesday (2 April), after Hollande invited her to a mini-summit on the Central African Republic (CAR).

He said there is a “special friendship” between the two founding EU countries, adding: “We co-operate more than others on common foreign policy and common secur...