The Cern nuclear research centre in Switzerland: Calls under the Horizon 2020 opened in December (Photo: Ars Electronica)

Swiss vote jeopardises involvement in multi-billion EU programmes

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU’s multi-billion research programme Horizon 2020 and its Erasmus student exchange with Switzerland hang in the balance following a Swiss vote over the weekend in favour imposing quotas on EU migrants.

The two would automatically be suspended should Switzerland move to include limits on EU’s newest member state, Croatia. Both agreements are conditioned on free movement.

Croatia is scheduled to sign off on a reciprocal free movement agreement with Switzerland on 1 July. All o...

EU warns Switzerland after anti-migrant vote
