EU to 'revive hope' on youth jobs, Barroso pledges

European Commission boss Jose Manuel Barroso called on EU leaders to come up with a package against youth unemployment at the June summit, promising that the EU executive would do its bit to "revive hope, especially for young people."

Speaking on Thursday (2 May) following a meeting with businesses and unions, Barroso said the EU executive would "earmark EU funding to strengthen the social dimension" as part of a 'roadmap' on the future of Economic and Monetary Union to be presented to ...