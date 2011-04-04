Ad
euobserver
Wrangling about data privacy: Should national authorities store personal data on all travellers? (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Member states to clash with EU parliament on passenger data

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Parliament is likely to clash with member states over the use of EU air travellers' personal data in the search for suspected terrorists, as the UK is pushing to change a draft bill initially designed for passengers coming from non-EU countries.

Ahead of an interior ministers' meeting in Luxembourg next Monday (11 April), London seems to have convinced some 17 member states to change the scope of a draft EU bill regarding passenger data so that intra-EU flights are also cov...

Tags

