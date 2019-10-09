Ad
People are being forced back to Afghanistan on flights coordinated by Frontex (Photo: UR-SDV)

EU agency kept in dark on forced flight abuse

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Witnesses of abuse during a forced-return flight to Afghanistan last year preferred telling national authorities rather than informing the EU's border agency, Frontex.

The returns, on a flight from Munich to the war-torn country on 14 August 2018, had been coordinated by the EU agency, but were marked by reports of severe violations inflicted by German escort officers on a terrified Afghan man.

What happened was detailed by anti-torture observers (CPT) from the Council of Europe, ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

