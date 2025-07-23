EU ministers edge close to agreement on 'return hubs' for asylum seekers

EU home affairs ministers are moving closer to agreement on ‘return hubs’ to process asylum claims outside Europe, after the first day of a two-day meeting in Copenhagen.
“We need to make innovative solutions and new agreements with countries outside of the European Union”, said Kaare Dybvad Bek, minist...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
