Lignite mines are the most polluting fuel source available. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland)

Coal regions plan to subsidise polluters with green fund

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Earlier this summer, the European Council adopted the €17.5bn Just Transition Fund (JTF). The fund was set up to help regions disproportionally reliant on fossil fuels transition to a more sustainable and equitable future. A total of 53 regional plans are to be drawn up, with all 27 member states contributing.

But according to an analysis by green pressure group WWF published on Friday (3 September), out of the 14 plans - by eight member states - submitted so far, none are fit for pur...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

