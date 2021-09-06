Coal regions plan to subsidise polluters with green fund

Earlier this summer, the European Council adopted the €17.5bn Just Transition Fund (JTF). The fund was set up to help regions disproportionally reliant on fossil fuels transition to a more sustainable and equitable future. A total of 53 regional plans are to be drawn up, with all 27 member states contributing.

But according to an analysis by green pressure group WWF published on Friday (3 September), out of the 14 plans - by eight member states - submitted so far, none are fit for pur...