Ad
euobserver
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán (c) (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Germany and Hungary clash on EU-China relations

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany and Hungary have butted heads over EU policy on Hong Kong, in a dispute which made the EU foreign service look silly.

"We can't let ourselves be held hostage by the people who hobble European foreign policy with their vetoes," German foreign minister Heiko Maas told German ambassadors at a meeting in Berlin on Monday (7 June), according to the Reuters news agency.

"If you do that, then, sooner or later, you're risking the cohesion of Europe," he added.

"The veto...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Hungary gags EU ministers on China
EU: Hong Kong election delay undermines democracy
EU and US join up against China on Taiwan
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán (c) (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections