Germany and Hungary clash on EU-China relations

Germany and Hungary have butted heads over EU policy on Hong Kong, in a dispute which made the EU foreign service look silly.

"We can't let ourselves be held hostage by the people who hobble European foreign policy with their vetoes," German foreign minister Heiko Maas told German ambassadors at a meeting in Berlin on Monday (7 June), according to the Reuters news agency.

"If you do that, then, sooner or later, you're risking the cohesion of Europe," he added.

"The veto...