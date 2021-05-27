Ad
euobserver
Romanian health promotion poster, urging people to get vaccinated at the pop-up centre in Dracula's castle

Romania's Dracula Castle welcomes vaccine-seekers

Health & Society
by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

A jab-in-the-arm rather than a bite-to-the-neck is what visitors get if they choose to vaccinate in one of Romania's most famous tourist attractions.

Bran Castle, in central Romania, has been infamously associated with the vampire's lair in Bram Stoker's 19th-century novel Dracula. The medieval castle, with a history that goes beyond Stoker's mythical connotation, might now help in the fight against this 21st century pandemic.

Romanian authorities hope that this 13th century land...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Romanian health promotion poster, urging people to get vaccinated at the pop-up centre in Dracula's castle

